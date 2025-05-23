Aramco deploys innovative flow battery to power gas wells in Saudi Arabia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Aramco has successfully deployed the world’s first megawatt-scale Iron-Vanadium (Fe/V) flow battery to support solar-powered gas well operations in Wa’ad Al-Shamal, western Saudi Arabia, Trend reports.

Developed with Rongke Power, the 1-MWh system is designed to power up to five wells and operate reliably in extreme heat over a 25-year lifespan.

The flow battery, based on Aramco’s patented technology, offers a safer, more durable alternative to traditional battery systems, with minimal capacity loss and no need for thermal management. It is also modular and cost-effective, making it suitable for remote oil and gas sites.

The project supports Aramco’s goal of achieving net-zero Scope 2 emissions by 2050 and highlights the company’s focus on renewable energy integration and operational efficiency.