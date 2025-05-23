Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Aramco deploys innovative flow battery to power gas wells in Saudi Arabia

Economy Materials 23 May 2025 21:50 (UTC +04:00)
Aramco deploys innovative flow battery to power gas wells in Saudi Arabia
Photo: Aramco

Follow Trend on

Maryana Ahmadova
Maryana Ahmadova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Aramco has successfully deployed the world’s first megawatt-scale Iron-Vanadium (Fe/V) flow battery to support solar-powered gas well operations in Wa’ad Al-Shamal, western Saudi Arabia, Trend reports.

Developed with Rongke Power, the 1-MWh system is designed to power up to five wells and operate reliably in extreme heat over a 25-year lifespan.

The flow battery, based on Aramco’s patented technology, offers a safer, more durable alternative to traditional battery systems, with minimal capacity loss and no need for thermal management. It is also modular and cost-effective, making it suitable for remote oil and gas sites.

The project supports Aramco’s goal of achieving net-zero Scope 2 emissions by 2050 and highlights the company’s focus on renewable energy integration and operational efficiency.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more