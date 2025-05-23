Azerbaijan's ASCO, Brazilian Petrobras convene for partnership meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. A partnership meeting took place in the vibrant city of Rio de Janeiro, where Petrobras, Brazil’s state oil and gas giant, rubbed elbows with its shipowner partners, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan Shipping Company (ASCO), operating within the structure of AZCON (Azerbaijan Transport and Communications Holding), was represented at the meeting by Deputy Chairman of the Board of ASCO Zaur Naghiyev, and Head of the Merchant Fleet Chingiz Safarov.

Discussions focused on Petrobras’ operational requirements for chartered vessels, compliance standards for shipping companies, current global maritime risks and their mitigation, and the company’s ongoing demand for maritime transport services, particularly in offshore operations and logistics.

Petrobras representatives delineated prospective initiatives and articulated their commitment to augment collaborative synergies with allied enterprises within these strategic paradigms.



Throughout the deliberations, it was highlighted that a singular Aframax-class vessel under the aegis of ASCO is currently engaged in a protracted charter agreement with Petrobras, and a positive appraisal of this collaborative synergy was articulated.



Discussions were held regarding the potential for augmenting the fleet with supplementary ASCO vessels for this esteemed multinational oil and gas entity.

The “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” Joint-Stock Company merged the country’s main fleets, the Azerbaijan State Caspian Sea Shipping Company and the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic’s Caspian Sea Oil Fleet. The “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” CJSC has two shipyards and offshore support and commercial fleets. The merchant fleet has 51 ships: 20 tankers, 12 ferries, 16 dry cargo, 1 Ro-Ro, and 2 Ro-Pax. By integrating maritime fleets, the “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” CJSC takes on high-level responsibilities.

