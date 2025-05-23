Uzbekistan reports surge in CPI for services and food in April 2025
In April 2025, Uzbekistan's Consumer Price Index (CPI) for services rose to 101.0 percent, outpacing goods at 100.6 percent. Food prices increased by 0.8 percent, driven by higher meat and oil prices. Meanwhile, non-food product prices remained stable. These trends highlight ongoing inflation in the country's consumer market.
