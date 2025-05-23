Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Powerful quake shakes up Eastern Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan Materials 23 May 2025 16:04 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: AZERTAC

Farhad Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23.​ A magnitude 4.6 earthquake has struck eastern Kazakhstan on Thursday, shaking an area near the city of Taldykorgan, officials said, Trend reports via the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) indicated that the seismic event's epicentral coordinates were situated approximately 20 kilometers from Taldykorgan, a municipality with a demographic footprint of roughly 145,000 inhabitants.

The seismic event initiated at a profundity of 20 kilometers.

Regulatory bodies have yet to disseminate any preliminary assessments regarding casualties or structural impairments.

