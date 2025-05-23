Italy to exhibit rich Azerbaijani carpet culture at “From Garabagh to Italy” exhibition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23.​ An exhibition titled "From Karabakh to Italy: Azerbaijani Carpet" will be held at the Palazzo Guarini Cultural Center in the city of Cassine, Italy, on May 24-25, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

The exhibition will feature Karabakh carpets, presented to the Italian public for the first time, drawn from the personal collection of Elnara Rasulova, a renowned researcher and member of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan.

The exhibit is designed to present the carpets not only as intricate works of art but also as vessels of cultural memory and identity. These rare pieces speak through color, pattern, and knot, organizers said in a statement, calling the collection “a reflection of the Azerbaijani people’s history and spirit.”

Supported by the Support to Azerbaijani Diaspora Foundation, the Municipality of Cassine, and several private sponsors, the exhibition is the latest effort to bring Azerbaijan’s cultural narrative to an international audience.

Organizers describe the showcase as a step toward expanding the global footprint of Azerbaijani heritage, at a time when cultural diplomacy plays an increasingly prominent role in international engagement.

The exhibition will open at 11:00 on May 24, with visiting hours from 11:00 to 17:00 over 2 days.

Officials also framed the event as an opportunity to introduce broader truths about Azerbaijan to the world through the enduring language of its arts.

