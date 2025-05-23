OTS interior ministers convene in Azerbaijan's Baku for cooperation talks (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23.​ The second meeting of the interior ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was held in Azerbaijan's Baku on May 23, the Ministry of Internal Affairs told Trend.

The delegation of OTS interior ministers began their visit by laying flowers at the Alley of Honor in memory of the National Leader of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev. The guests also visited the Victory Park and paid tribute at the Victory Monument, commemorating Azerbaijan’s triumph in the 44-day Patriotic War.

The meeting was attended by Colonel General Vilayat Eyvazov, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan; Yerzhan Sadenov, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan; Ulan Niyazbekov, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic; Ali Yerlikaya, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye; Aziz Toshpulatov, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan; Dursun Oğuz, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus; Bence Rétvári, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Hungary; and Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the OTS.

Opening the meeting, Minister Eyvazov warmly welcomed the participants and emphasized the strong bonds of friendship, mutual trust, and respect uniting the peoples of the member states. He noted that thanks to the strategic vision and political will of the leaders of Turkic states, bilateral and multilateral relations had entered a new qualitative phase, evolving into a strategic partnership. He highlighted that cooperation among the interior ministries was also deepening in line with the overall strategy set by the heads of state.

The session focused on expanding and strengthening cooperation among the interior ministries of OTS member countries. Topics included joint efforts to combat transnational organized crime, information sharing regarding the illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and precursors, and collaboration on preventing, detecting, and investigating cybercrimes. The future of digital transformation in the internal affairs institutions of member states was also discussed.

The member states agreed that the next meeting of OTS interior ministers would be held in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties signed a Joint Communiqué on the outcomes of the second gathering of the interior ministers.

Participants expressed confidence that this meeting would further strengthen solidarity among Turkic peoples and states. They also extended gratitude to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan for hosting the event.

