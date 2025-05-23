Kazakhstan, CNPC pledge to deepen co-op under “One Belt, One Road” initiative

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar met with CNPC President Hou Qijun to discuss the status and future of bilateral cooperation in the oil and gas industry. The talks focused on joint projects in Kazakhstan, including refinery upgrades, shared resource development, social stability at enterprises, and petrochemical collaboration.

