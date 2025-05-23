Masdar-EDF JV to develop solar and storage project for Turbotim

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Emerge, a joint venture between Masdar and EDF Group, has signed an agreement with UAE-based energy company Turbotim to develop a rooftop solar and battery storage project at Turbotim’s facilities in Ras Al Khaimah, Trend reports.

The agreement was signed during the Make it in the Emirates Forum.

The project will include two hybrid installations, each consisting of 763 kilowatts peak (kWp) of rooftop solar photovoltaic panels and 2.5 megawatt-hours (MWh) of battery energy storage, totaling 1.52 megawatts peak (MWp) of solar capacity and 5 MWh of storage. Under a 20-year contract, Emerge will deliver a full turnkey solution, covering financing, design, procurement, construction, operations, and maintenance.

Turbotim currently operates its facilities using diesel generators. The transition to solar and battery storage is expected to significantly reduce both emissions and electricity costs. The project is projected to prevent over 2.1 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually, equivalent to the electricity consumption of around 240 households or removing 474 petrol-powered vehicles from the road.

Dr. Saad Al Tameemi, Chairman of Turbotim, said the partnership represents an important step in the company’s shift toward more sustainable and efficient energy use.

Michel Abi Saab, General Manager of Emerge, emphasized the role of distributed solar and storage solutions in helping industrial clients reduce their reliance on fossil fuels and meet decarbonization targets.

Established in 2021, Emerge focuses on distributed solar, battery storage, off-grid solar, and hybrid energy systems for commercial and industrial clients. The company currently provides clean energy to more than 40 sites across the GCC region.