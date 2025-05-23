Georgia and Azerbaijan's enduring partnership reflects centuries of mutual respect, ambassador says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23.​ Georgia and Azerbaijan exemplify a successful strategic partnership built on centuries of friendship, good neighborliness, and mutual respect, said Zurab Pataradze, Georgia’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking at a diplomatic reception in Baku marking Georgia’s National Day, Pataradze emphasized that relations between the two countries are steadily advancing in both political and economic arenas. He highlighted the successful implementation of major regional projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, and the Black Sea submarine cable initiative, noting that these efforts have considerably enhanced the strategic importance of the South Caucasus.

“Today, Georgia and Azerbaijan serve as key guarantors of peace, stability, and economic progress in the South Caucasus,” he said.

Pataradze noted that amid global instability, maintaining regional resilience and open dialogue is more critical than ever.

“Georgia stands ready to continue promoting peaceful dialogue in the region,” he stated.

The ambassador also expressed gratitude to the leadership of Azerbaijan for its unwavering support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Concluding his speech, Pataradze extended warm congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan on their upcoming Independence Day - May 28, wishing them peace, prosperity, and continued success.

