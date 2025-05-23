Azerbaijan deepens diplomatic engagement with CARICOM nations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23.​ A delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Chief Negotiator for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29), Yalchin Rafiyev, visited the Republic of Cuba on May 22 to strengthen diplomatic ties, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

According to information, the visit included meetings with Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo, Deputy Foreign Minister of Cuba responsible for multilateral affairs, and ambassadors of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member states accredited in Havana. Rafiyev also gave an interview to Cuba’s "Cubavision Internacional" television channel.

In the meeting with the Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister, expressed satisfaction with the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Cuba, particularly within international organizations. The sides exchanged views on global efforts to combat climate change and discussed the historic outcomes achieved under Azerbaijan’s presidency of COP29. The importance of intensifying joint efforts to further strengthen mutual collaboration was emphasized.

During the meeting with the ambassadors of CARICOM member countries, Azerbaijan reiterated its strong interest in deepening relations with the Caribbean bloc. Officials highlighted Azerbaijan’s humanitarian and development support for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) during and after its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The discussions underscored mutual interest in expanding relations between Azerbaijan and CARICOM, promoting joint initiatives, and enhancing cooperation within multilateral platforms.

