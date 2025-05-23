Russia voices sincere hope for peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Russia sincerely wishes Armenia and Azerbaijan success in concluding a peace treaty and is ready to provide any assistance to the parties in the preparation and signing of such a document, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergey Lavrov said, Trend reports.

“A peace treaty should be signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan, We sincerely wish them success. Obviously, this has become possible due to several trilateral summits Russia-Azerbaijan-Armenia. If the parties are interested in this, we are ready to provide further mediation,” Lavrov said.