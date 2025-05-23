President Tokayev appoints deputy chairman to Kazakhstan’s atomic energy agency

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 23. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed a deputy chairman of the Atomic Energy Agency of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

"By decree of the President of Kazakhstan, Vasily Lavrenov has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the Atomic Energy Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the presidential press service stated.

Previously, from 2019 through 2022, Lavrenov worked as a senior partner and consultant at Greenline Services Ltd in Budapest, Hungary.

Most recently, Lavrenov held the position of Deputy Chairman of the Management Board at KazMunayGas.

In March of this year, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree establishing the Atomic Energy Agency.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel