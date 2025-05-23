Uzbekistan, EU join to boost freight and tackle Trans-Caspian Corridor concerns
Photo: Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport
Key stakeholders met in Tashkent to discuss expanding freight volumes and addressing Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor problems at a European Commission and Uzbekistan Ministry of Transport roundtable. The seminar discussed the corridor's potential, geopolitical instability, and logistical infrastructure investment.
