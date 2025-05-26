Iran commissions controlled-access highways in plethora of local provinces

Today, Iran commissioned 136 kilometers of controlled-access highways across six provinces. The project cost 50 trillion rials (about $87.6 million) and included roads in Markazi, Khuzestan, Yazd, Sistan and Baluchestan, Ilam, and Kurdistan. In total, over $1.65 billion in investments supported various infrastructure projects launched nationwide.

