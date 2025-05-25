Kazakhstan sees strong growth in renewable energy share in 2024

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 25. In Kazakhstan, the share of electricity generated from renewable energy sources (RES) exceeded 6 percent by the end of 2024, reaching 6.43 percent, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Energy.

According to the information, this is almost double the figure from 2020, when the share of RES was only 3 percent. The growth reflects steady progress in state programs aimed at developing a "green" economy.



Over the past five years, the country has shown stable positive dynamics:

in 2021 – 3.69 percent,

in 2022 – 4.53 percent,

in 2023 – 5.92 percent,

in 2024 – already 6.43 percent.



"The increase in the production of 'green' electricity has been made possible by consistent state policies aimed at improving the investment climate in the RES sector. Best global practices are being implemented, systemic support measures are being carried out, and the construction and operation of facilities are funded by investors," the statement says.



Currently, there are 154 RES facilities operating in the country with a total installed capacity of over 3 GW. Among them:

63 wind power plants (1,570.05 MW),

46 solar plants (1,222.61 MW),

42 hydroelectric plants (287.685 MW),

3 biogas stations (1.77 MW).



The development of RES remains one of the key priorities of state policy in the field of sustainable energy supply and combating climate change.