Uzbekistan faces downturn in gasoline production for 4M2025

Uzbekistan's motor gasoline production declined by 16 percent in the first four months of 2025, totaling 390,000 tons, according to the National Statistics Committee. However, industrial output across the country showed positive growth, with the value of industrial products reaching 290.1 trillion soums ($25.8 billion), marking a 6.3 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

