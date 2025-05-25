Azerbaijan multiplies table sugar and sugar output in 4M2025
Between January and April 2025, Azerbaijan’s production of table sugar and sugar reached 85,100 tons. This marks growth by 31,800 tons compared to the same period in 2024. As of May 1, sugar reserves stood at 5,700 tons, up 72.7 percent from the previous year.
