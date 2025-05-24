Iran Mercantile Exchange evaluates its sale figures
The Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) sold around 3.35 million tons of goods worth 467 trillion rials (about $818 million) from May 17 to 22. Compared to the previous week, sales value dropped by 4.1 percent, while the volume rose by 27.3 percent. Transactions spanned industrial, petrochemical, agricultural, and automotive products across various market sections.
