Play shown in Azerbaijan's Shusha as part of "Kharibulbul" Festival (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. In front of the palace of the khan's daughter Natavan, which is one of the architectural symbols of the city of Shusha, within the framework of the VIII "Kharibulbul" International Music Festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, the "This is what Uzeyirbek would say: "Sarvar is to blame for everything" play was shown. The production was performed by students of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, Trend reports.

The play is based on the feuilletons of Uzeyir Hajibeyli. It offers an original and creative interpretation of the social themes touched upon by the author using satire and humor.

The director of the play is Gumrah Omar, musical arrangement is by Azer Gajiaskerli.

The participants of the event emphasized that such projects add special colors to the cultural life of Shusha, play an important role in preserving and popularizing the national heritage. The performance was recognized as a successful initiative that helps support young talents and expand their stage experience.