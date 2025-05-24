Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan positioned to drive OTS civil defense mechanism - political scientist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, having significant experience in risk management and emergency response, can play a leading role in the formation and effective implementation of the civil protection mechanism of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the Kazakh political scientist Aigerim Zhampetova told Trend.

"Against the background of growing climate threats and an increasing number of natural disasters, the importance of interstate coordination in this area is rapidly increasing. Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan can make a significant contribution by offering proven practices and technologies used in their national civil protection systems. In addition, we can talk about organizing joint exercises, exchanging experts, and developing common response standards," she said.

According to her, Kazakhstan has extensive experience in responding to a wide range of emergencies - from floods to man-made accidents, which is due to its geographical location and large territory. In turn, Azerbaijan is actively developing civil defense services and has mobile rescue units capable of working effectively in an international format.

The expert also emphasized the importance of the development of transport cooperation of the OTS, taking into account the participation of Hungary.

"The prospects of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route - one of the key projects of the OTS - are significantly expanding due to Hungary's interest. Budapest's intention to integrate into Eurasian transportation and logistics chains can help strengthen the western link of the corridor and provide a sustainable connection to European markets. Hungary has already demonstrated its readiness to participate in infrastructure projects and logistics hubs, which makes the country an important transit partner and a potential entry point of the OTS into the EU," she stressed.

An informal summit of heads of state of the Organization of Turkic States was held in the Hungarian Budapest on May 21. Following the meeting, the Budapest Declaration was signed.