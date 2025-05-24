Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar May 12 1.7 May 19 1.7 May 13 1.7 May 20 1.7 May 14 1.7 May 21 1.7 May 15 1.7 May 22 1.7 May 16 1.7 May 23 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0227 manat this week, while the weighted average rate increased by 0.0166 manat and amounted to 1.91804 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro May 12 1.9087 May 19 1.9014 May 13 1.8896 May 20 1.9122 May 14 1.9019 May 21 1.9265 May 15 1.9026 May 22 1.9260 May 16 1.9044 May 23 1.9241 Average rate per week 1.90144 Average rate per week 1.91804

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0358 this week; however, the weighted average rose by 0.00794 manat and amounted to 2.11354 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble May 12 2.0606 May 19 2.0971 May 13 2.0988 May 20 2.1087 May 14 2.1290 May 21 2.1007 May 15 2.1146 May 22 2.1283 May 16 2.1250 May 23 2.1329 Average rate per week 2.1056 Average rate per week 2.11354

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat, amounting to 0.0436 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00008 manat and amounted to 0.04374 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira May 12 0.0439 May 19 0.0437 13 0.0438 May 20 0.0438 May 14 0.0438 May 21 0.0438 May 15 0.0438 May 22 0.0438 May 16 0.0438 May 23 0.0436 Average rate per week 0.04382 Average rate per week 0.04374

