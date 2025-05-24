Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
May 12
|
1.7
|
May 19
|
1.7
|
May 13
|
1.7
|
May 20
|
1.7
|
May 14
|
1.7
|
May 21
|
1.7
|
May 15
|
1.7
|
May 22
|
1.7
|
May 16
|
1.7
|
May 23
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0227 manat this week, while the weighted average rate increased by 0.0166 manat and amounted to 1.91804 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|
May 12
|
1.9087
|
May 19
|
1.9014
|
May 13
|
1.8896
|
May 20
|
1.9122
|
May 14
|
1.9019
|
May 21
|
1.9265
|
May 15
|
1.9026
|
May 22
|
1.9260
|
May 16
|
1.9044
|
May 23
|
1.9241
|
Average rate per week
|
1.90144
|
Average rate per week
|
1.91804
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0358 this week; however, the weighted average rose by 0.00794 manat and amounted to 2.11354 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
May 12
|
2.0606
|
May 19
|
2.0971
|
May 13
|
2.0988
|
May 20
|
2.1087
|
May 14
|
2.1290
|
May 21
|
2.1007
|
May 15
|
2.1146
|
May 22
|
2.1283
|
May 16
|
2.1250
|
May 23
|
2.1329
|
Average rate per week
|
2.1056
|
Average rate per week
|
2.11354
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat, amounting to 0.0436 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00008 manat and amounted to 0.04374 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
|
May 12
|
0.0439
|
May 19
|
0.0437
|
13
|
0.0438
|
May 20
|
0.0438
|
May 14
|
0.0438
|
May 21
|
0.0438
|
May 15
|
0.0438
|
May 22
|
0.0438
|
May 16
|
0.0438
|
May 23
|
0.0436
|
Average rate per week
|
0.04382
|
Average rate per week
|
0.04374
