Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 24 May 2025 15:29 (UTC +04:00)
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

May 12

1.7

May 19

1.7

May 13

1.7

May 20

1.7

May 14

1.7

May 21

1.7

May 15

1.7

May 22

1.7

May 16

1.7

May 23

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0227 manat this week, while the weighted average rate increased by 0.0166 manat and amounted to 1.91804 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

May 12

1.9087

May 19

1.9014

May 13

1.8896

May 20

1.9122

May 14

1.9019

May 21

1.9265

May 15

1.9026

May 22

1.9260

May 16

1.9044

May 23

1.9241

Average rate per week

1.90144

Average rate per week

1.91804

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0358 this week; however, the weighted average rose by 0.00794 manat and amounted to 2.11354 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

May 12

2.0606

May 19

2.0971

May 13

2.0988

May 20

2.1087

May 14

2.1290

May 21

2.1007

May 15

2.1146

May 22

2.1283

May 16

2.1250

May 23

2.1329

Average rate per week

2.1056

Average rate per week

2.11354

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat, amounting to 0.0436 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00008 manat and amounted to 0.04374 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

May 12

0.0439

May 19

0.0437

13

0.0438

May 20

0.0438

May 14

0.0438

May 21

0.0438

May 15

0.0438

May 22

0.0438

May 16

0.0438

May 23

0.0436

Average rate per week

0.04382

Average rate per week

0.04374

