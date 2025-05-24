Azerbaijani oil exports to Croatia see significant growth in 4M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23.​ Azerbaijan exported 428,400 tons of crude oil and oil products derived from bituminous minerals to Croatia from January through April 2025, generating $238.7 million in revenue.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that this represents an increase of $125 million, or 2.1 times, in value, and a rise of 259,900 tons, or 2.5 times, in volume, compared to the same period in 2024.

Throughout the reporting period, Croatia ranked as the 5th-largest importer of Azerbaijani oil.

Azerbaijan exported 8.2 million tons of crude oil and oil products to 17 countries from January through April this year for a total of $4.6 billion.