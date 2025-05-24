Iran deems professional and logical indirect talks with US - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24.​ Iran deems professional and logical the fifth round of indirect talks with the US on the nuclear program held in Italy's Rome, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said during a phone conversation with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on May 23, Trend reports.

Araghchi voiced hope that by creating a clearer understanding of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s principled positions for the American side, tangible progress could be made in the negotiations.

The Italian foreign minister, for his part, appreciated Iran’s responsible approach to diplomacy and thanked Araghchi for the briefing on the outcome of the 5th round of talks with the US. Tajani also said Italy is ready to keep assisting along this path.

Three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

