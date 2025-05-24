Turkmenistan maps out vision for expanded UN partnership

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 23. Turkmenistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashid Meredov participated in an online meeting with officials of the UN Country Team and discussed the main areas of cooperation and the country's priorities in the field of sustainable development, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The main focus of the meeting was to review Turkmenistan’s national priorities for the upcoming UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (2026–2030) and explore strategies to accelerate progress toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Minister Meredov outlined Turkmenistan’s key areas of strategic partnership with the United Nations, highlighting cooperation in peace and security, socio-economic development, SDG implementation, transport, energy, climate change, and other priority sectors. He emphasized the role of the Strategic Advisory Council Turkmenistan – UN, created last year to facilitate the alignment of national programs with UN objectives, ensuring effective implementation of both political and socio-economic initiatives.

Further discussions included Turkmenistan’s ongoing collaboration with specialized UN bodies in sustainable development, transport infrastructure, climate change, environmental protection, and human rights. Special attention was also given to preserving the country's rich cultural heritage and improving education and healthcare systems through the application of best practices.

UN agency heads provided updates on their ongoing projects in Turkmenistan and shared new ideas for future cooperation. The meeting concluded with a discussion of upcoming events and joint initiatives aimed at strengthening Turkmenistan-UN collaboration in the years ahead.

This meeting reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s unwavering commitment to achieving the SDGs and advancing comprehensive cooperation with the UN across multiple critical sectors.