Kazakhstan plots to commission dozens of renewables energy projects by 2030

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 23. By 2030, Kazakhstan plans to commission 93 renewable energy (RE) projects with a total capacity of 2.3 GW, said Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov during a meeting of the Energy Council on the development of renewables, Trend reports.

The Action Plan for the Development of the Electric Power Industry until 2035 provides for the commissioning of at least 8.4 GW of renewable energy.

According to the Ministry of Energy, there are currently 154 operational renewable energy facilities in the country with a combined installed capacity of over 3 GW - including wind, solar, hydro, and biogas power plants.

In 2024, renewable energy generation amounted to 7.6 billion kWh. For 2025, the launch of nine renewable energy facilities with a total capacity exceeding 450 MWh is planned.

At the same time, according to a report by Deputy Energy Minister Sungat Yessimkhanov, the development indicators for "green" energy have exceeded the set targets. While the goal for 2020 was for renewables to account for 3 percent of total electricity generation, by the end of 2024 this figure reached 6.4 percent. Thus, the interim targets outlined in the Concept for Transition to a Green Economy have been met.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the current state and development prospects of each area of renewable energy, including wind, solar, hydro, and biogas. Attention was given to attracting strategic international investors for the implementation of large-scale projects.

"The renewable energy sector in Kazakhstan is steadily developing and is actively supported by the state. Current support measures include guaranteed electricity purchase at auction prices, annual indexation, exemption from grid fees, and investment incentives. These measures help create a favorable investment climate, promote new projects, and ensure the steady growth of green energy’s share in the overall energy balance," Bektenov said.

Following the meeting, the Prime Minister instructed that support for renewable energy projects be strengthened. He emphasized the need for a scientific approach to their implementation and development. The importance of a transparent and predictable tariff policy was highlighted, along with the creation of conditions for broader private sector participation in the construction and operation of renewable energy facilities. Bektenov also stressed the inadmissibility of administrative barriers that hinder investor entry and the implementation of initiatives.