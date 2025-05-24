Kazakhstan’s e-commerce growth fueled by tech products and transportation services
In 2024, e-commerce accounted for 14.1% of Kazakhstan’s domestic retail market, with total sales reaching approximately $6.31 billion, primarily driven by online marketplaces. Phones, gadgets, and household appliances dominated product sales, while transportation services led in marketplace service transactions.
