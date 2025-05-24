Azerbaijani oil goes up in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on May 24 increased by $1.07 (1.6 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $67.72 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light went up by $1.06 (1.62 percent) to $66.40 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude rose by $0.78 (1.51 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $52.39 per barrel.

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, increased by $0.84 (1.30 percent) in price from the previous rate and reached $65.58 per barrel.

The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.

