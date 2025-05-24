ICD invests in Taiba Finance to boost financial inclusion in Uzbekistan
The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) has invested $5.1 million in Uzbekistan’s Taiba Finance to boost financial inclusion and support sustainable growth, especially for SMEs and rural communities. Taiba Finance has facilitated over $50 million in funding, created 5,000+ jobs, and significantly contributed to local industries and social welfare through its targeted investments.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy