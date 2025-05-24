ICD invests in Taiba Finance to boost financial inclusion in Uzbekistan

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) has invested $5.1 million in Uzbekistan’s Taiba Finance to boost financial inclusion and support sustainable growth, especially for SMEs and rural communities. Taiba Finance has facilitated over $50 million in funding, created 5,000+ jobs, and significantly contributed to local industries and social welfare through its targeted investments.

