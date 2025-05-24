Kazakhstan, Türkiye forge path toward deeper defense co-op and security

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 24. A delegation of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan headed by First Deputy Minister of Defense - Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan Lieutenant General Sultan Kamaletdinov visited the Turkish Ankara to discuss the current state and prospective areas of bilateral military cooperation, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the information, a representative of the top leadership of Kazakhstan's defense ministry met with the Minister of Defense of Türkiye, Yaşar Güler, and the Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, Army General Metin Gürak.

"The parties discussed the current state and prospective directions of bilateral military cooperation, as well as regional security issues. The conversation specifically covered conducting military exercises, cooperation in education, language training, and peacekeeping activities. The interlocutors also touched on matters related to joint projects for the acquisition and production of weapons and military equipment," the statement reads.

Moreover, the parties noted the positive dynamics of bilateral cooperation, including mutual visits, which demonstrate a high level of partnership.

During the visit, Lieutenant General Sultan Kamaletdinov met with Kazakh cadets studying at higher military educational institutions in Türkiye. The Kazakh delegation also visited military facilities and defense industry enterprises in Türkiye.