Iran enhances gas reserves with major storage expansion in northeast
Iran is doubling the capacity of its underground gas storage in the Shurije field to about 4.5 billion cubic meters annually, with over half the work already completed. The $2.2 billion project aims to improve gas supply in the country’s northeast, enabling daily gas injection and withdrawal at significantly increased volumes.
