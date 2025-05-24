Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 24, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 21 currencies increased, and 23 currencies decreased compared to May 22.

As for CBI, $1 equals 570,692 rials, and one euro is 647,623 rials, while on May 22, one euro was 648,010 rials.

Currency Rial on May 24 Rial on May 22 1 US dollar USD 570,692 571,405 1 British pound GBP 770,910 768,238 1 Swiss franc CHF 694,655 692,355 1 Swedish króna SEK 59,877 59,812 1 Norwegian krone NOK 56,423 56,375 1 Danish krone DKK 86,817 86,855 1 Indian rupee INR 6,700 6,675 1 UAE Dirham AED 155,396 155,590 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,861,462 1,862,544 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 202,232 202,690 100 Japanese yen JPY 400,161 397,632 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 72,869 72,961 1 Omani rial OMR 1,482,374 1,484,269 1 Canadian dollar CAD 414,779 413,330 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 340,936 340,771 1 South African rand ZAR 31,965 31,915 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,621 14,720 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,171 7,154 1 Qatari riyal QAR 156,784 156,979 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,565 43,634 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 369,546 369,459 1 Saudi riyal SAR 152,185 152,375 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,517,798 1,519,694 1 Singapore dollar SGD 444,169 443,641 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 468,545 469,266 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,051 19,069 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 272 272 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 418,564 416,982 1 Libyan dinar LYD 104,260 103,746 1 Chinese yuan CNY 79,472 79,332 100 Thai baht THB 1,757,517 1,749,772 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 134,830 133,771 1,000 South Korean won KRW 417,895 416,528 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 804,925 805,931 1 euro EUR 647,623 648,010 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 111,546 112,207 1 Georgian lari GEL 208,595 208,851 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,119 34,950 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,158 8,173 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 174,261 174,482 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 335,701 336,121 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,031,452 1,027,295 1 Tajik somoni TJS 55,670 55,629 1 Turkmen manat TMT 162,643 162,898 Venezuelan bolívar VES 6,014 6,034

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 840,319 rials and $1 costs 740,498 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 785,346 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 692,055 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 829,000–832,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 942,000–945,000 rials.

