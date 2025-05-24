Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 24

Iran Materials 24 May 2025 10:29 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 24, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 21 currencies increased, and 23 currencies decreased compared to May 22.

As for CBI, $1 equals 570,692 rials, and one euro is 647,623 rials, while on May 22, one euro was 648,010 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 24

Rial on May 22

1 US dollar

USD

570,692

571,405

1 British pound

GBP

770,910

768,238

1 Swiss franc

CHF

694,655

692,355

1 Swedish króna

SEK

59,877

59,812

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

56,423

56,375

1 Danish krone

DKK

86,817

86,855

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,700

6,675

1 UAE Dirham

AED

155,396

155,590

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,861,462

1,862,544

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

202,232

202,690

100 Japanese yen

JPY

400,161

397,632

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

72,869

72,961

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,482,374

1,484,269

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

414,779

413,330

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

340,936

340,771

1 South African rand

ZAR

31,965

31,915

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,621

14,720

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,171

7,154

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

156,784

156,979

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,565

43,634

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

369,546

369,459

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

152,185

152,375

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,517,798

1,519,694

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

444,169

443,641

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

468,545

469,266

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,051

19,069

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

272

272

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

418,564

416,982

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

104,260

103,746

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

79,472

79,332

100 Thai baht

THB

1,757,517

1,749,772

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

134,830

133,771

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

417,895

416,528

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

804,925

805,931

1 euro

EUR

647,623

648,010

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

111,546

112,207

1 Georgian lari

GEL

208,595

208,851

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,119

34,950

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,158

8,173

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

174,261

174,482

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

335,701

336,121

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,031,452

1,027,295

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

55,670

55,629

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

162,643

162,898

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

6,014

6,034

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 840,319 rials and $1 costs 740,498 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 785,346 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 692,055 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 829,000–832,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 942,000–945,000 rials.

