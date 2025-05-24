Russia tops Kazakhstan’s import charts for 1Q2025

In Q1 2025, Russia became Kazakhstan’s top goods supplier, accounting for 29.1% of imports, surpassing China, whose share dropped to 26.8%. Kazakhstan’s total foreign trade turnover fell 7% to $29.27 billion, driven by an 11.9% decline in exports, while imports remained steady at $12.91 billion.

