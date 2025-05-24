Azerbaijani community holds meeting in Saudi Arabia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24.​ Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan Fuad Muradov met with the Azerbaijani community of Arab countries in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, a source in the committee told Trend.

The meeting began with the performance of the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia.

The memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was honored.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan Shahin Abdullayev emphasized the ever-increasing strengthening of friendly ties between the two countries and the contribution of Azerbaijani community to this field, and highly appreciated the successful integration of Azerbaijanis living abroad.

"The diaspora serves as an important bridge between countries, peoples, and its activities are important in all areas. Azerbaijani communities in Arab countries promote our culture and values ​​in their countries of residence and other countries through cultural diplomacy. We always appreciate this activity," Muradov said during the meeting.

The meeting provided detailed information on multilateral projects implemented by the state committee and the diaspora, Azerbaijan Houses abroad, coordination councils, weekend schools, and summer camps for the diaspora youth.

Video materials with speeches by President Ilham Aliyev in connection with the victory in the Second Karabakh War were also shown.

The meeting continued with an exchange of views and answers to questions.

The community members noted the importance of such meetings.

Then, UAE Coordinator for the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis Living in Arab Countries Nurana Huseynova, Oman Coordinator Saida Khalilova and cardiologist Jamila Rasulova, who lives in Saudi Arabia, were awarded medals "For merits in diaspora activities".

New coordinators of the Coordination Council for Compatriots in Saudi Arabia were also elected.

The event continued with an artistic part. The community members listened to Azerbaijani music with great delight and watched national dances.

