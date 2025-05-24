Uzbekistan spotlights shifting trends in oil, gas, and coal sectors
Uzbekistan's energy sector showed mixed results in the first quarter of 2025, with a decline in natural gas and oil production, while coal extraction saw impressive growth. According to data from the National Statistics Committee, gas production dropped by 2 percent, and oil output fell by over 11 percent, while coal mining surged by more than 33 percent.
