Azerbaijan elevates trade ties with Türkiye through increased purchases

From January to April 2025, trade between Azerbaijan and Türkiye totaled $1.95 billion, down 4.3 percent year-on-year. Exports from Azerbaijan to Türkiye fell by 13 percent to $1.138 billion, while imports from Türkiye rose by 11.3 percent to $811.4 million. Türkiye accounted for 11.53 percent of Azerbaijan’s total trade turnover, ranking second among its trading partners.

