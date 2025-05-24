Azerbaijan elevates trade ties with Türkiye through increased purchases
From January to April 2025, trade between Azerbaijan and Türkiye totaled $1.95 billion, down 4.3 percent year-on-year. Exports from Azerbaijan to Türkiye fell by 13 percent to $1.138 billion, while imports from Türkiye rose by 11.3 percent to $811.4 million. Türkiye accounted for 11.53 percent of Azerbaijan’s total trade turnover, ranking second among its trading partners.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy