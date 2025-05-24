Kazakhstan’s Turkestan sets stage for tech growth with new IT park investment drive
Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Turkestan region
Kazakhstan’s Turkestan region is advancing plans to build a new IT park, with Akim Nuralkhan Kusherov assuring full support and proposing a detailed roadmap for the project’s implementation. The technology park aims to boost the region’s economic growth by hosting enterprises focused on electronics, AI, electric vehicle services, and more.
