Uzbekistan, Malaysia join forces for ambitious high-tech cluster project

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 24. During a business visit to Malaysia, representatives of the Association Uzelttehsanoat met with the management of Arkitek MAA, one of the leading architectural and urban planning firms in the country, Trend reports.

The primary focus of the meeting was the initiative to design a master plan for a state-of-the-art semiconductor cluster on a 38-hectare site in Uzbekistan.

The project is aimed at fostering the development of the high-tech sector, establishing cutting-edge industrial infrastructure, and enhancing international collaboration.

The parties engaged in an in-depth discussion regarding the conceptual approaches, functional zoning, engineering solutions, and environmental requirements of the project.

Arkitek MAA expressed its strong interest in actively contributing to the project, drawing on its vast international experience and expertise in the field.

Following the discussions, the sides agreed to progressively strengthen their bilateral cooperation and outlined the technical and organizational steps for advancing the project.

Furthermore, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to advancing joint technological development through mutual trust and a constructive dialogue.