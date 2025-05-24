Kazakhstan's Turkestan ushers in new era of industrial growth with upcoming projects

The Turkestan region of Kazakhstan is intensifying efforts to boost investment and production, with Governor Nuralkhan Kusherov emphasizing support for ongoing projects and infrastructure development. Since early 2025, the region has attracted nearly $393 million in investments and plans to launch 57 new projects worth $644 million, creating nearly 7,000 jobs.

