Kazakhstan Almaty’s short-term economic indicator shows strong growth in 1Q2025

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Almaty’s short-term economic indicator grew by 9.1% in the first four months of 2025, driven primarily by strong gains in transportation, construction, and manufacturing sectors. The city’s gross regional product per capita reached $27,500 last year, ranking among the highest in Kazakhstan and reflecting sustained economic stability and growth.

