Kazakhstan’s Tokayev appoints new governor for Almaty

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 23. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Darkhan Satybaldy as the new akim (governor) of Almaty, Trend reports.

"By the decree of the President of Kazakhstan, Darkhan Satybaldy has been appointed akim of Almaty, and he has been relieved of his previous position," reads the statement from the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

Earlier, President Tokayev relieved Yerbolat Dosaev from the position of akim of Almaty.

Darkhan Satibaldy served as akim of the Turkestan region of Kazakhstan from 2022 through 2025. Meanwhile, since January 6, 2025, to date, he has been the First Deputy Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Darkhan Satybaldy holds the diplomatic rank of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Envoy, 1st class.