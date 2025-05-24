Kazakhstan's Almaty sets pace with peak business activity index in Apr. 2025

Almaty recorded the highest business activity in Kazakhstan in April 2025, driven by a 7.4 percent increase in active SMEs and significant government support totaling 70 billion tenge. The city leads in e-commerce, with substantial growth in online retail and services, contributing to a 14.6 percent rise in local budget revenues in early 2025.

