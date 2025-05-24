Kazakhstan's Almaty sets pace with peak business activity index in Apr. 2025
Almaty recorded the highest business activity in Kazakhstan in April 2025, driven by a 7.4 percent increase in active SMEs and significant government support totaling 70 billion tenge. The city leads in e-commerce, with substantial growth in online retail and services, contributing to a 14.6 percent rise in local budget revenues in early 2025.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy