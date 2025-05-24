S&P revises Uzbekistan's GDP growth forecast upward for 2025-2028

S&P Global Ratings has projected strong economic growth for Uzbekistan, forecasting an average real GDP expansion of 5.6 percent between 2025 and 2028. This optimistic outlook is underpinned by ongoing reforms, significant government investments, and robust remittance inflows. However, challenges such as rising energy costs, fiscal deficits, and reliance on external debt remain. Despite these, the country’s low debt levels and sovereign wealth fund continue to support its economic stability.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register