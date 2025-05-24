Kazakh residents initiate memorial for victims of AZAL plane crash near Aktau

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24.​ In a heartfelt initiative led by local residents, a memorial site is being established in Kazakhstan’s Aktau to commemorate those who lost their lives in the tragic AZAL plane crash, Trend reports.

Reports from Kazakhstan’s media and social platforms show that the memorial area now features benches, fencing, and freshly planted flowers, creating a quiet space for reflection and remembrance.

A video circulating on social media captures the ongoing efforts, with the creator of the footage describing the project as “a proper and humane act,” providing the community a place to pay tribute.

Officials quoted by local news outlets confirmed that the memorial was built entirely through the personal efforts of the city’s residents as a tribute to those who perished in the disaster.

The passenger aircraft “Embraer 190-100 IGW”, registered in the state register under the number 4K-AZ65 and owned by Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (“AZAL”), performing regular flight J2-8243 from Baku (Republic of Azerbaijan) to Grozny (Russian Federation), crashed on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan near Aktau airport on December 25, 2024. Following the accident, two crew members (the captain and co-pilot), a senior flight attendant, and 35 passengers were killed. Despite the loss of life and injuries, thanks to the professionalism, courage, and bravery of the pilots and flight attendants, the airplane made an emergency landing, which saved the lives of 29 people.

The preliminary report, which was published by the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan, confirms the following facts:

1. The passenger aircraft Embraer 190-100 IGW, registered under the number 4K-AZ65 and owned by Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL), performing regular flight J2-8243 from Baku, Azerbaijan Republic, to Grozny, Russian Federation, was in fully airworthy condition from the moment the flight started on the route to Grozny. This data on the airworthiness of the aircraft, including the operation of its control systems, was confirmed by FDR data.

(2) Both engines of the aircraft were operating without technical problems up to the time of the accident. This information was also confirmed by the FDR data.

3. The aircraft lost GPS signals while flying in the airspace of the Russian Federation, including over Grozny Airport;

4. Owing to unfavorable weather conditions over Grozny, the aircraft was unable to make a second landing approach, after which the captain decided to return to Baku. Following this decision over Grozny, two external sounds were recorded in the CVR with an interval of 24 seconds;

5. Comparison of CVR and FDR data showed that the 3rd hydraulic system failed 4 seconds after the first external sound, the 1st hydraulic system failed 6 seconds later, and the 2nd hydraulic system failed 21 seconds later;

6. Numerous blind spots and through damage were found in the fuselage, documented through photographs and video recordings. These damages were found in the rear of the fuselage, the vast majority of which were on the vertical and horizontal stabilizers, as well as the left wing and left engine.

7. Information was provided that the damage found in the aircraft fuselage was caused by external objects. The preliminary report does not contain information that there are any facts indicating that the aircraft collided with birds.

8. The foreign objects found in the fuselage blind fractures that did not belong to the aircraft were removed; their photographs are made available to the public in the text of the preliminary report. Additional expert examinations are planned in the future to determine the exact identity of the foreign objects found.

9. At 05:13:32, the aircraft's main control systems failed; at 05:21:42, the liaison dispatcher informed Grozny of Operation Carpet;

10. There is no information containing the fact of oxygen cylinder explosion.

According to the requirements of the ICAO Chicago Convention, following the preliminary report, a final report on the causes of the crash should be prepared within one year from the date of the accident. The work on the preparation of the final report has already been started by the Republic of Kazakhstan and other states participating in the investigation.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel