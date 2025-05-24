Turkmenistan, IMF set strategic course for global economic integration

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 24. The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Serdar Muhammetdurdiyev, held a meeting with the delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headed by the head of the IMF mission in Turkmenistan, Anna Rose Bordon, Trend reports.

The meeting focused on the current state and future prospects of Turkmenistan’s cooperation with the IMF, covering a range of topics, including technical assistance, advisory support, and staff training. Special attention was given to monitoring macroeconomic indicators, the exchange of statistical information, and the promotion of structural reforms aimed at ensuring the country’s sustainable economic development.

Representatives of the Turkmen side expressed their gratitude to the IMF experts for their ongoing methodological support and practical recommendations, which have been instrumental in the development and implementation of the country’s economic policies. The meeting also emphasized Turkmenistan’s recognition of the IMF as a crucial partner in advancing reforms to enhance the openness of its economy and deepen integration into the global economic space.

The discussions also addressed current global challenges, particularly the instability in the geopolitical landscape, and its potential impact on national economies. Topics such as external risks, prospects for trade and tariff regulation, as well as Turkmenistan’s bid to join the World Trade Organization (WTO), were also highlighted. The implementation of major infrastructure projects and the improvement of mechanisms for exchanging economic information were key points of the dialogue.

Anna Bordon praised Turkmenistan’s efforts in ensuring macroeconomic stability and emphasized the importance of the constructive ongoing dialogue between the IMF and Turkmenistan.

The meeting concluded with a focus on enhancing foreign economic relations, bilateral agreements, and the successful execution of various infrastructure projects, marking a significant step in strengthening the country’s economic partnerships.