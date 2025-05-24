Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price elevates

The new edition of Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin sold for 742 billion rials (about $1,300) on May 24, rising slightly from earlier in the week. Since adopting a floating exchange rate in May 2024, gold prices have fluctuated. Older coins and smaller denominations also traded strongly, with raw gold priced at 66.2 million rials per gram.

