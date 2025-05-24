Iran supercharges housing support under ambitious national plan
Iran’s Central Bank has raised housing loan limits under the National Housing Plan by nearly $2 million for units that are mostly completed. The decision comes amid rising construction costs and growing public demand for more accessible financing.
