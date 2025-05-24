Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his spouse watch performance of Azerbaijani participants at Ethnosport and Culture Festival (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The VII International Festival of Ethnosport and Culture, which started in Istanbul (Türkiye) on May 22, continues, the Equestrian Federation of the Republic of Azerbaijan told Trend.

As part of the festival, participants and guests of the event are shown performances that reflect the unity, common cultural roots and heritage of the Turkic world.

On May 24, as part of the special program of the Festival, the President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his spouse Emine Erdogan watched the magnificent show composition "Victory" presented by the Azerbaijani delegation.

The composition, organized by the Equestrian Federation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, presented with the participation of 130 people and 20 Karabakh horses, covered ancient Azerbaijani national musical and dance traditions, as well as the performance of Karabakh horses.

The program, reflecting the common heritage of the Turkic world, horsemanship and national spirit, aroused great interest among the President of the Republic of Türkiye and his spouse, who gave a standing ovation to the Azerbaijani delegation that presented the performance.

The Azerbaijani delegation greeted this high attention and great interest in the show composition "Victory" with a sense of pride.

The next performance of the Azerbaijani delegation will take place on May 25, and thus the VII International Festival of Ethnosport and Culture will be completed.