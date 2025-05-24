Khari Bulbul music festival begins in Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The next Khari Bulbul International Music Festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, started in Shusha on May 24, Trend reports.

Based on the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev “On the celebration of the 140th anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibeyli”, the current festival is dedicated to the 140th anniversary of the birth of the great composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli.

The festival began with the performance of Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s song “O Motherland” at the opening concert on the Jidir-duzu plain. The concert featured works by Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Arif Melikov, Asef Zeynalli, Afrasiyab Badalbeyli, Fikret Amirov, Gar Garayev, Muslim Magomayev, Niyazi, Oktay Zulfugarov and Tofig Guliyev.

This year, along with local artists, musical groups and solo performers from other countries came to the Khari Bulbul festival. One of the main goals of the festival is to promote cultural dialogue, encourage the exchange of ideas among professionals and support the creativity of young musicians.

The opening concert featured artists from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye: Afag Abbasova, Jahangir Novruzov, Ekrem Poladov, Fatima Jafarzade, Farhad Badalbeyli, Farid Aliyev, Ilaha Rustamova, Inara Babayeva, Orkhan Huseynov, Mahir Tagizade, Murad Adigozelzade, Polad Bulbuloglu, Yusif Eyvazov from Azerbaijan, Azamat Zheltyrguzov from Kazakhstan, Ferda Yetisher from Türkiye, as well as dancers Berfu Elmas (Türkiye), Daina Kydyralieva (Kyrgyzstan), Ebru Elmas (Türkiye), Eldiyar Marat oglu (Kyrgyzstan), Mustafa Chagatai Ozmen (Türkiye), Nurzhamal Moldogazieva (Kyrgyzstan), as well as the Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble, the Symphony Orchestra Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre and the theatre's ballet troupe, Azerbaijan State Choir.

To note, on May 25, the second day of the festival, Polad Bulbuloglu will perform a concert accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra named after U. Hajibeyli at Jidir-Duzu. The orchestra will be conducted by Murtuza Bulbul.

On the same day, a concert of works by Azerbaijani and foreign composers performed by students of the Arts Faculty of Karabakh University will take place on Jidir-Duzu.

The Khari Bulbul Music Festival, named after the flower that is the symbol of the city of Shusha, has been held since 1989. During the Karabakh conflict, the main concerts were organized in Aghdam, Barda and Aghjabedi. After our historic victory in the Patriotic War, the festival returned to Shusha.