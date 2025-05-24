Azerbaijani Central Bank reduces its assets in North America

As of late 2024, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan held 11.8 billion manat ($6.9 billion) in assets in North America. This is a 19.1 percent decrease from the previous year’s 14.6 billion manat ($8.6 billion). The assets included cash, debt securities, and other financial instruments.

