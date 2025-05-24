Azerbaijan, Mexico discuss cooperation to combat climate change (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. A delegation led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chief Negotiator for COP29 Yalcin Rafiyev has visited Mexico on May 23, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the visit, meetings were held with the Undersecretary of State for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights of the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Enrique Ochoa Martinez, Mexico's chief climate negotiator, Camila Zepeda, and the Mexican Council on Foreign Relations (COMEXI), one of Mexico's influential think tanks.

During the meeting with Deputy Minister Enrique Ochoa Martinez, there was expressed satisfaction with the fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Mexico within the framework of international organizations and other multilateral platforms. Y. Rafiyev provided detailed information on the priorities of Azerbaijan's foreign policy, the steps taken towards normalizing relations with Armenia, as well as the events that will be held at multilateral venues on the initiative and with the support of Azerbaijan in the coming period. The parties also discussed issues of cooperation in the fight against climate change and exchanged views on Azerbaijan's presidency of COP29.

During the meeting with Mexico's chief climate negotiator Camila Zepeda, Azerbaijan's historic achievements during its presidency of COP29 were noted and Azerbaijan's successful presidency was highly praised.

The meeting, held at the Mexican Council on Foreign Relations (COMEXI), included an exchange of views on Azerbaijan's growing role in the region, its multifaceted foreign policy, initiatives and activities in international organizations in the context of the new realities that have emerged in the South Caucasus.

Azerbaijan's presidency of COP29, as well as the content and results of the negotiations held in this format, were highly appreciated.